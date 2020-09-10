Advertisement

COVID-19 testing set in Sumter County

Maude Whatley Health Services mobile unit
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Testing for COVID-19 will be available Friday, Sept. 11, at Hill Hospital in York, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be done by the Hill Hospital medical team.

Another testing date is set for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Bethel Pine Baptist Church in Coatopa, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon. Testing will be done by the Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: moments ago
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

University of Alabama issues sanctions to students for COVID social distancing violations

Updated: 36 minutes ago
By Kelvin Reynolds
Thirty-three students have been suspended from campus while their student conduct cases are going through due process.

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

Gov. Reeves: “You are making a difference"

Updated: 4 hours ago
By WTOK Staff
State officials join the governor to answer questions.

Fight against the flu begins while still fighting COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Bethany Davis
Every year, the flu sickens between 9 millions and 45 million Americans, causes at least 140,000 hospitalizations and leads to 12,000-61,000 deaths.

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.