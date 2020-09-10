COVID-19 testing set in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Testing for COVID-19 will be available Friday, Sept. 11, at Hill Hospital in York, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be done by the Hill Hospital medical team.

Another testing date is set for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Bethel Pine Baptist Church in Coatopa, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon. Testing will be done by the Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.

