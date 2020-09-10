Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 10, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Drone crashes into prison, lands operators in jail

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Two men are accused of using a drone to try to drop contraband into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility at Pearl.

Breaking

Update: Clarke County homicide suspect in custody

Updated: 20 hours ago
Delanney Kemon Ford was caught in Meridian.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020

Latest News

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ blitz period ends

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
he end of Labor Day marked the end of a two week campaign called ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 8, 2020

News

Child shot to death over weekend

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
Authorities are investigating the death of a three and a half month old that happened Sunday night.

News

Help needed to identify body found in Clarke County

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is needing the public’s help in identifying the person found shot to death on Highway 18 in Clarke County.

Crime

Man in custody after shooting in Newton

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
One man is in custody after a shooting in Newton Saturday night.