LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced the allowed seating capacity for LSU football games at Tiger Stadium during the 2020 college football season.

The stadium will be limited to just 25% capacity, officials say. LSU officials are making other changes for the season as well.

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate, and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”

Fans will also be required to wear face masks while at games. Tailgating on campus will not be allowed, and social distancing must be observed. LSU Athletics is encouraging fans to watch the games at home to minimize the number of people on campus.

Fans will be allowed to gather near their vehicle with household members or in a small group with whom they traveled. Gatherings of multiple families or groups will not be allowed. Fans should also be made aware that all campus buildings and bathrooms will be closed on Game Day and porta-potties will be limited.

Prohibited items on campus during Game Day include:

Trailers

Tents/Canopies/Structures of any kind

Displays – decorations, lights, etc.

Bars and any communal food/beverage

Coolers

Catering or Food Sales

Tables and chairs

Grills or any portable cooking mechanism

Generators

Fencing/Flooring

Televisions

Portable Audio Systems (setups and outside of vehicles)

Officials with LSU Athletics want to remind fans that all changes for the season are subject to change based on what phase the state is in and any changes in health guidelines from the state or national level.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school, and our student athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Governor Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

Single-game tickets will not be available this season.

Student tickets will be made available, however. Students should keep an eye on their email for more details soon.

Fans should also expect changes in terms of parking this season. All lots, including free ones, will require a permit and will open four hours ahead of kickoff. The LSU Ticket Office will contact ticket holders with info about how to get a free or paid parking permit. Unused lots will be closed and will not be available to the public.

