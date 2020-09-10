Services for Mr. B F Blass will be held at 12:00, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Northcrest Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Danny Lanier, Rev. Wade Phillips and Rev. Paul Davis will officiate.

Visitation will be held 11:00-12:00 on Saturday at Northcrest Baptist Church.

Mr. B F Blass, age: 90, of Little Rock passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Survivors:

Son: Dr. Danny Lanier (Janet) of Little Rock

2 Grandsons: Justin Lanier (Dr. Nina) of Birmingham, AL

Micah Lanier (Charis) of Franklin, TN

Great-Grandson: N.D. Lanier of Birmingham, AL

Special Niece: Cindy Arnold (Dave) of McKinley Park, Alaska

Special Nephew: David Chaney (Donna) of Tupelo

6 Very Special Friends: Elois & Bob Gamel, Dean Chaney, Robert Smith, Dr. John & Tracey Miller

2 Nephews: Ronnie Blass (Barbara) of Newton

Randy Estes (Wynell) of Little Rock

6 Nieces: Rexane Rigdon (Jeff) of Union

Renae Hillhouse (Richie) of Chunky

Karen McMahan (Shorty) of Union

Betty Dewitt of Little Rock

Rachel Estes of Little Rock

Charlotte Rose (Bill) of Fort Smith, AR

He was preceded in death by his wife: Candace Blass; four brothers: Roselyn Blass, Robert Blass, John Blass, Isham Blass; two sisters: Mary Chaney, Dot Estes; nephew: Rex Chaney.

Pallbearers: Robert Smith, Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Marlow, Leon Holifield, Gary Simpson, Sonny Watkins and Kyle Covington

Honorary Pallbearers: John Cook, Jim Harris, Jimmy Alexander and Wayne Raley

Retiring in 1989 after thirty years of teaching school at Sebastopol, Hickory and Beulah Hubbard, Mr. Blass started traveling across the United States with his son, Dr. Danny Lanier, to spread the gospel of God`s word. He drove Dr. Dan over a half million miles in the twenty years of traveling with him to spread the gospel.

His hobbies were cutting his grass and cooking. Dr. Dan says, many people did not know but he was an excellent cook. He made the best biscuits.

Mr. Blass was a faithful member of Northcrest Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a man that walked close to God and exemplified the fruits of Jesus in his kindness, compassion, graciousness and love toward others. He truly had a servant’s heart.