No tax increase for Lauderdale County residents

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors passed the FY 2021 budget at a meeting Thursday morning.

The five board members approved the $62.1 million budget, which does not increase taxes for residents.

The new fiscal year begins October 1. The new budget includes significant pay raises for E911 dispatchers and jail staff.

Andrew Samet is working on this story and will have additional information on wtok.com and tonight on Newscenter 11.

