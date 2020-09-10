Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s on our Thursday. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low-90s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-70s.

Partly cloudy skies and afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible on our Friday. Rain chances will be higher on Friday than compared to Thursday, but a wash-out is not expected. Rain and storms will become more likely heading into Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see periods of rain and storms with high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Periods of rain and storms will continue into our Monday as high temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and then the upper-80s on Wednesday. Morning lows during this time frame will stay in the low-70s.

