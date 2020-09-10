Advertisement

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s on our Thursday. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low-90s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-70s.

Partly cloudy skies and afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible on our Friday. Rain chances will be higher on Friday than compared to Thursday, but a wash-out is not expected. Rain and storms will become more likely heading into Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see periods of rain and storms with high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Periods of rain and storms will continue into our Monday as high temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and then the upper-80s on Wednesday. Morning lows during this time frame will stay in the low-70s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sunny Skies!

Weather

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.

Weather

Weather - September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
Weather - September 8, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 8th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Partly Cloudy Today

Weather

Storm chances increase this weekend

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will stay on the lower side for the rest of the work week, but we will start to see increasing rain chances heading into the weekend.

Weather

Weather - September 7, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
Weather - September 7, 2020

WTOK

Staying warm and dry this week

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Last week, colder air looked like a possibility for us late this week. This week, that colder air looks less likely for Mississippi and Alabama.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Winds are currently sustained at 40 mph and the center of the storm is located more or less halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 7th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
Sunny!!!!!!