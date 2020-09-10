Three in custody after death of Newton woman

Newton, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said three family members were arrested after a Newton woman was murdered Sunday at a home on Pecan Road.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Marian Roncali.

Pennington said a medical call was received Sunday around 10:30 a-m at a residence at 989 Pecan Road. He said first responders suspected foul play. Police officials say 46-year-old Carlos Roncali was arrested at the scene and he was transported to the Newton County jail. After further investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Roncali’s mother and father, Sherry and James Roncali. A resident told newscenter 11 he was shocked when he heard that this took place in his community.

“I didn’t think they were capable of something like this. In the time we’re in, you don’t know anymore. Next door to me I have a family. What would your thoughts be if this happened next door to you? You have to think before you act,” resident Joseph Fielder Jr.

Carlos Roncali is charged with kidnapping and capital murder. He was denied bond. His parents, Sherry and James Roncali are both charged with accessory before-the-fact of capital murder. Both their bonds were set at $25,000.

We did ask how Marian Roncali was killed, but Sheriff Pennington said he could not comment on the manner in which she died.

