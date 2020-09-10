Advertisement

Three in custody after death of Newton woman

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Marian Roncali.
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Marian Roncali.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Newton, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said three family members were arrested after a Newton woman was murdered Sunday at a home on Pecan Road.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Marian Roncali.

Pennington said a medical call was received Sunday around 10:30 a-m at a residence at 989 Pecan Road. He said first responders suspected foul play. Police officials say 46-year-old Carlos Roncali was arrested at the scene and he was transported to the Newton County jail. After further investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Roncali’s mother and father, Sherry and James Roncali. A resident told newscenter 11 he was shocked when he heard that this took place in his community.

“I didn’t think they were capable of something like this. In the time we’re in, you don’t know anymore. Next door to me I have a family. What would your thoughts be if this happened next door to you? You have to think before you act,” resident Joseph Fielder Jr.

Carlos Roncali is charged with kidnapping and capital murder. He was denied bond. His parents, Sherry and James Roncali are both charged with accessory before-the-fact of capital murder. Both their bonds were set at $25,000.

We did ask how Marian Roncali was killed, but Sheriff Pennington said he could not comment on the manner in which she died.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details revealed in homicide, arrest

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Meridian Senior Patrol Officer Tavaras Smith apprehended Delanney Ford.

State

Attorney charged in bribery scheme involving Miss. Dept. of Education funds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Errol Harmon, 47, of Memphis, was indicted for allegedly conspiring with the former executive director of the Miss. Dept. of Education.

News

UWA, Jones College sign transfer agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The new benefits being offered to eligible Jones College students include academic scholarships and guaranteed admission.

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves: “You are making a difference"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
State officials join the governor to answer questions.

Latest News

Hurricane

Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

County Road 11

County Road 11: Award-winning butcher in Collinsville offers tips

Updated: 5 hours ago
An award winning butcher in Collinsville shares some tips and talks about a new Mississippi raised product on this week's County Road 11

Health

Fight against the flu begins while still fighting COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
Every year, the flu sickens between 9 millions and 45 million Americans, causes at least 140,000 hospitalizations and leads to 12,000-61,000 deaths.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 88,322 cases, 2,656 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 517 new cases and 33 new deaths Thursday.

News

No tax increase for Lauderdale County residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson and Andrew Samet
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors gave significant raises to some county employees when it approved the new, fiscal budget.

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon.