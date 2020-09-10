Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

We’ll start closer to home. A tropical wave located near the Bahamas has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will cross the Florida Keys and move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could develop into a tropical depression as it heads towards the Mississippi and Louisiana coastline. There is nothing at this time indicating that this system will get that strong, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on it.

There’s another tropical disturbance south of the Florida panhandle and this has a 20% of development over the next 5 days. It will move west and then southwest, so this system will not pose a threat to our area.

Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to miss the United States, but it could make a direct hit to the island of Bermuda as a hurricane next week. Tropical Storm Rene does not look like it will pose any threat to land.

A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. This storm is right now forecast to head towards the Caribbean Sea, but from there, a lot of uncertainty remains. This wave will need to be watched closely. A new tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa this weekend, and that system has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

