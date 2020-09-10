Advertisement

Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

An Active Tropics
An Active Tropics(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

We’ll start closer to home. A tropical wave located near the Bahamas has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will cross the Florida Keys and move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could develop into a tropical depression as it heads towards the Mississippi and Louisiana coastline. There is nothing at this time indicating that this system will get that strong, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on it.

There’s another tropical disturbance south of the Florida panhandle and this has a 20% of development over the next 5 days. It will move west and then southwest, so this system will not pose a threat to our area.

Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to miss the United States, but it could make a direct hit to the island of Bermuda as a hurricane next week. Tropical Storm Rene does not look like it will pose any threat to land.

A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. This storm is right now forecast to head towards the Caribbean Sea, but from there, a lot of uncertainty remains. This wave will need to be watched closely. A new tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa this weekend, and that system has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon.

WTOK

Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Sunny Skies!

Weather

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.

Latest News

WTOK

The climatological peak of hurricane season is becoming more active

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
We are tracking four systems in the tropics on Tuesday evening, including two named systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather

Weather - September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
Weather - September 8, 2020

Hurricane

26 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Morgan
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an additional death, bringing the total up to 26.

Hurricane

Nearly 100 Louisiana water systems remain under boil order after Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Matthew Segura
Most boil orders are precautionary.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 8th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Partly Cloudy Today

Weather

Storm chances increase this weekend

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will stay on the lower side for the rest of the work week, but we will start to see increasing rain chances heading into the weekend.