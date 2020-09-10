UWA, Jones College sign transfer agreement

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama and Jones College have signed an agreement that offers incentives to JC students who transfer to UWA to pursue 4-year degrees.

The main purpose of the agreement is to better facilitate the direct admission of Jones College students to UWA with the help of an appointed academic advisor assigned to them with the advisor’s contact information for a seamless transfer, with benefits.

The new benefits being offered to eligible Jones College students include academic scholarships and guaranteed admission.

