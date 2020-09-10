Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Our Next Rain Maker

The stark temperature difference over the central U.S. that extends southward into Texas will help form a new low pressure wave. That is our next rain maker. That low pressure wave will track northeastward, staying well north of us, but it will draw moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. That will result in increasing rain for us.

The way it works is a start with isolated shower or thunderstorms on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase and become more scattered on Friday. Rain will increase further on Saturday and Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms becoming numerous to widespread. The rainy pattern will last through at least Wednesday. If you’re looking for dry spells, mornings are your best bet. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans this weekend.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to the mid-70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear with some occasional clouds. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Thursday will start with some sun. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and a few showers or thunderstorms are possible. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon. Some of those will persist Friday evening. The rain will not be widespread, but it’s enough that lightning and rain are possible in the early quarters of some of our high school football games on Friday evening. Rain is not dangerous, but you should have a plan to move to safety if there’s lightning. Under the bleachers or an awning is not safe from lightning. You need to be inside a closed building or inside a vehicle that is not a convertible.

