2020 MHSAA Football Championships will be played in Jackson

Nanih Waiya football celebrating last season's 1A state championship at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced this year’s football state championships will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

With Mississippi State hosting Missouri on Dec. 5, Davis Wade Stadium could no longer be the host site for this year’s state championships, which were set to take place Dec. 4 and 5.

The MHSAA said this year’s state championships will be played on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 at the 60,000 seat venue.

“We are excited about the opportunity to return the Gridiron Classic to a place with such a storied history in Mississippi,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said in a press release. “There have been so many great moments and memories for our schools over the years at Memorial Stadium.”

“This has been and continues to be a challenging year for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s no different for our schools and communities in Mississippi as together we all try to navigate unprecedented circumstances.”

