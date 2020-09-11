Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 124K test positive and more than 54K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,204 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,204 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. There are also 125 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 136,703 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 124,097 being confirmed and 12,298 being probable. There have been 876,601 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,157 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 11.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 56,383 people have been tested and 10,452 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,157 confirmed positives and 751 probable.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS# TESTED
Choctaw328121455
Sumter404192337
Marengo653184809
Pickens559124440
TOTAL1,9446113,041

The health department also reports 54,223 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 15,339 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 10, there were 857 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 89,175 cases, 2,670 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 853 new cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

State

University of Alabama issues sanctions to students for COVID social distancing violations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelvin Reynolds
Thirty-three students have been suspended from campus while their student conduct cases are going through due process.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing set in Sumter County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Two dates are available for COVID-19 testing in Sumter County.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.