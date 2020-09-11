ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 124K test positive and more than 54K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,204 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. There are also 125 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 136,703 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 124,097 being confirmed and 12,298 being probable. There have been 876,601 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,157 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 11.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 56,383 people have been tested and 10,452 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,157 confirmed positives and 751 probable.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS # TESTED Choctaw 328 12 1455 Sumter 404 19 2337 Marengo 653 18 4809 Pickens 559 12 4440 TOTAL 1,944 61 13,041

The health department also reports 54,223 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 15,339 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 10, there were 857 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

