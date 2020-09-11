Advertisement

Mary Alma Jay Busler

Mary Alma Jay Busler
Mary Alma Jay Busler
Mary Alma Jay Busler(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Alma Jay Busler passed from this life on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95.  Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Busler, and her mother, Ella Mae Jay.

Mary is survived by her son, Charlie Busler, and his wife, Sharon; her granddaughter, Rachel Misenar, and her husband, Seth; and their three children, Jude, Hazel, and Shepherd.

Mary was interred at Magnolia Cemetery in a private family service conducted by Bishop Spencer Blalock of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Mary was a member.

Mary’s last years were spent at the Bedford Care Center of Marion, Mississippi where she received the loving care of a compassionate staff.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Charles House

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charles House

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Obits

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Glenda Catherine "Cathy" Caldwell

Obits

Mr. B F Blass

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mr. B F Blass

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Brad Gowdy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Brad Gowdy

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

Obits

Mr. Ralph Lewis

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Ralph Lewis

Obits

Mr. Walter Lee Jemison, Jr.

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Walter Lee Jemison

Obits

Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mae Leaverne Culpepper