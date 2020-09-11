Mary Alma Jay Busler passed from this life on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Busler, and her mother, Ella Mae Jay.

Mary is survived by her son, Charlie Busler, and his wife, Sharon; her granddaughter, Rachel Misenar, and her husband, Seth; and their three children, Jude, Hazel, and Shepherd.

Mary was interred at Magnolia Cemetery in a private family service conducted by Bishop Spencer Blalock of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Mary was a member.

Mary’s last years were spent at the Bedford Care Center of Marion, Mississippi where she received the loving care of a compassionate staff.

