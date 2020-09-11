Meridian city leaders honor first responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian honored our local men and women who put their lives on the line to protect us every day.

Strawberries, brownies, and lemon almond pie are just a few desserts that the Meridian City Council made available to all first responders in the city and Lauderdale County.

Representatives from the police and sheriff’s departments, EMTs, and state troopers tasted the goods and then chose a dessert to be delivered to their colleagues. We spoke with one city council member who said this is just a small way to thank the men and women who sacrifice daily.

“Today has many sad memories but we can’t forget. We can’t forget what happened. The ones that continue to put their lives on the line need to be celebrated. We’re crying for the ones we lost and we are celebrating the ones that choose to do it every day,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson.

The food was donated by local restaurants. These donations were not only a way to give thanks to our area first responders, but also to the memory of those who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.