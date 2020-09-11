Mississippi ranks #2 for most improved education, report finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report says Mississippi is among five states earning national recognition for improvements in education. The latest Quality Counts report, published in Education Week, examined achievement in school systems from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The report said Mississippi ranked second among the most improved states.

It gives Mississippi an overall grade of “C-” (70.5 out of 100 points), but it says the state is inching closer to the national average of "C" (72.8 out of 100 points).

“This is outstanding national recognition for our teachers and leaders in the state. We have challenged students to meet higher standards of learning, and they are succeeding,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “This is validation that over time, we can change the trajectory of public education in Mississippi and raise expectations for what our students can do.”

In February, Mississippi was recognized in gaining 6.2 points in the Chance-for-Success Index, improving its grade from a D+ in 2008 to a C in 2020.

Mississippi also made the most progress in the nation on the K-12 Achievement Index from 2019 to 2020.

