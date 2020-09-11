Advertisement

Mississippi ranks #2 for most improved education, report finds

A new report says Mississippi is among five states earning national recognition for improvements in education.
A new report says Mississippi is among five states earning national recognition for improvements in education.(KOTA)
By Digital
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report says Mississippi is among five states earning national recognition for improvements in education. The latest Quality Counts report, published in Education Week, examined achievement in school systems from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The report said Mississippi ranked second among the most improved states.

It gives Mississippi an overall grade of “C-” (70.5 out of 100 points), but it says the state is inching closer to the national average of "C" (72.8 out of 100 points).

Mississippi earned an overall grade of C-minus (70.5 out of 100 points).
Mississippi earned an overall grade of C-minus (70.5 out of 100 points).(Mississippi Dept. of Education)

“This is outstanding national recognition for our teachers and leaders in the state. We have challenged students to meet higher standards of learning, and they are succeeding,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “This is validation that over time, we can change the trajectory of public education in Mississippi and raise expectations for what our students can do.”

In February, Mississippi was recognized in gaining 6.2 points in the Chance-for-Success Index, improving its grade from a D+ in 2008 to a C in 2020.

Mississippi also made the most progress in the nation on the K-12 Achievement Index from 2019 to 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 124K test positive and more than 54K recover

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 54,223 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

State

Silver Alert issued for Harrison County man

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
John D. Silkwood was last seen Thursday, Sept. 10, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 15100 block of Palamino Drive in Harrison County.

State

Gov. Ivey remembers terror attacks on 9/11′s 19th anniversary

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
"September 11, 2001 will forever be marked as one of our country’s darkest days, as it changed our lives forever."

News

Virtual conference about Alzheimer’s disease to be held September 15

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, will begin at 10 a.m. and finish up at 12:30 p.m.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 89,175 cases, 2,670 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 853 new cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

Weather

Storm chances increase for the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Scattered showers and storms will be in store for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the low-90s.

News

Three in custody after death of Newton woman

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

No tax increase for Lauderdale County residents

Updated: 15 hours ago
No tax increase for Lauderdale County residents

News

New details revealed in homicide, arrest

Updated: 15 hours ago
New details revealed in homicide, arrest

News

County Road 11 Award-winning butcher in Collinsville offers tips

Updated: 15 hours ago
County Road 11 Award-winning butcher in Collinsville offers tips