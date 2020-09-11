Advertisement

Mr. Jack Lowell Gray

Jack Lowell Gray
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Jack Lowell Gray will begin a 11:30 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow funeral rites in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gray, 84, of Meridian, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Jack was the owner and operator of Jack’s Used Cars for over 40 years. He previously worked as a contractor and carpenter building many area homes. In his later years, Jack, enjoyed drag racing and racing sports. He was a faithful member of Long Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years. Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grand-father, and friend.

Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Elsie Gray; children, Vickie McFall (Craig), Jackie Gray, Randy Gray, Christy Wilson (Allen), and John Gray (Jenny); bonus children, Pat Clay (Dee Anne), Jerry Clay, and, Steve Clay (April).  He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dot Gray; son, Kerry Gray; sisters, Betty Wingo and June Reid; and grandchildren, Jeremy Barnes, Joshua Gray, and Shannon Gray.

Pallbearers will be Larkin Gray, Austin Gray, Cody Gray, John Gray, Derek Barnes, and Daniel Roach.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Long Creek Baptist Church in addition to floral offerings.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Gray family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church. Facial coverings are required to attended services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Ms. Sarah Davidson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Sarah Davidson

Obits

Mr. Charles House

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charles House

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Obits

Mary Alma Jay Busler

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mary Alma Jay Busler

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Glenda Catherine "Cathy" Caldwell

Obits

Mr. B F Blass

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mr. B F Blass

Obits

Mr. Brad Gowdy

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Brad Gowdy

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

Obits

Mr. Ralph Lewis

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Ralph Lewis