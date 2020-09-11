Funeral services for Mr. Jack Lowell Gray will begin a 11:30 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow funeral rites in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gray, 84, of Meridian, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Jack was the owner and operator of Jack’s Used Cars for over 40 years. He previously worked as a contractor and carpenter building many area homes. In his later years, Jack, enjoyed drag racing and racing sports. He was a faithful member of Long Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years. Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grand-father, and friend.

Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Elsie Gray; children, Vickie McFall (Craig), Jackie Gray, Randy Gray, Christy Wilson (Allen), and John Gray (Jenny); bonus children, Pat Clay (Dee Anne), Jerry Clay, and, Steve Clay (April). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dot Gray; son, Kerry Gray; sisters, Betty Wingo and June Reid; and grandchildren, Jeremy Barnes, Joshua Gray, and Shannon Gray.

Pallbearers will be Larkin Gray, Austin Gray, Cody Gray, John Gray, Derek Barnes, and Daniel Roach.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Long Creek Baptist Church in addition to floral offerings.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Gray family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church. Facial coverings are required to attended services.

