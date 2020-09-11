Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell, 77, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Cathy was born June 1, 1943 in Meridian, Mississippi. She graduated from Center Hill High School and received her bachelor’s in education from Mississippi College for Women. She was a long-time educator at Northeast High School and was a member of Bailey Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her children, Glenn Caldwell (Heather), Greg Caldwell (Tiffany Allen), and Angela Shirley (Steven); her grandchildren, Peyton Caldwell, Zoey Claire Caldwell, Jake Caldwell, Jack Isaac Caldwell, Katelyn Shirley, Aaron Shirley, Cullen Odom, and Sabrah Odom; her siblings, Shelia Davis (Perry), Pam McDonald (Tommy); and her sister-in-law, Cathy Downs-Tannery.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Dee Lewis and Emma Covington; her husband, Jackie Caldwell; and her brothers-in-law, Charles Caldwell (Zola), Walter Lee Caldwell (Kay).

Pall bearers will be Chad Davis, Jason McDonald, Justin McDonald, Jonathan McDonald, Chris Downs, Tim Caldwell, Kevin Caldwell, and Richard Gardner.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required for entrance to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the mission fund at Bailey Presbyterian Church, 8665 Highway 493, Bailey, Mississippi 39320.

