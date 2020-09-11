Advertisement

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell

Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell
Glenda Catherine Caldwell
Glenda Catherine Caldwell(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Glenda Catherine “Cathy” Caldwell, 77, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Cathy was born June 1, 1943 in Meridian, Mississippi.  She graduated from Center Hill High School and received her bachelor’s in education from Mississippi College for Women.  She was a long-time educator at Northeast High School and was a member of Bailey Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her children, Glenn Caldwell (Heather), Greg Caldwell (Tiffany Allen), and Angela Shirley (Steven); her grandchildren, Peyton Caldwell, Zoey Claire Caldwell, Jake Caldwell, Jack Isaac Caldwell, Katelyn Shirley, Aaron Shirley, Cullen Odom, and Sabrah Odom; her siblings, Shelia Davis (Perry), Pam McDonald (Tommy); and her sister-in-law, Cathy Downs-Tannery.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Dee Lewis and Emma Covington; her husband, Jackie Caldwell; and her brothers-in-law, Charles Caldwell (Zola), Walter Lee Caldwell (Kay).

Pall bearers will be Chad Davis, Jason McDonald, Justin McDonald, Jonathan McDonald, Chris Downs, Tim Caldwell, Kevin Caldwell, and Richard Gardner.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.  Social distancing and masks are required for entrance to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the mission fund at Bailey Presbyterian Church, 8665 Highway 493, Bailey, Mississippi 39320.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Charles House

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charles House

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Obits

Mary Alma Jay Busler

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mary Alma Jay Busler

Obits

Mr. B F Blass

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mr. B F Blass

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Brad Gowdy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Brad Gowdy

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

Obits

Mr. Ralph Lewis

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Ralph Lewis

Obits

Mr. Walter Lee Jemison, Jr.

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Walter Lee Jemison

Obits

Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mae Leaverne Culpepper