NBA star returns home to give back

Meridians very own and Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Rodney Hood returned home to give back to the community.

Hood partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, Citizens National Bank, Walmart, and Sam’s Club for a drive-through book bag giveaway. The backpacks had all the supplies a student would need for the school year.

Seeing former college and professional athletes come and give back to Meridian when he was younger inspired Hood to do the same when he got in that position.

“When I was younger people came back and gave back to the community and helped me along the way,” Hood said. “So, it’s my obligation and my duty to do the same thing.”

The Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi plan to do more drive through backpack giveaways at their other locations in the area.