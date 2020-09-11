Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed in the city’s Midtown section, injuring five workers.
Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said the Friday collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction.
An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane. Four other workers sustained only minor injuries and were able to leave the site on their own.
