Rain and temperatures in the lower 90’s are in this weekends forecast.

Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing scattered showers in the area and they will continue for the rest of the weekend. For your evening plans we will see temperatures in the mid to lower 80′s and the chance of rain will stick around until time to go to bed.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s by 10 PM and we will still see a few splash and dash showers. Overnight we will cool off just a little bit to the mid to upper 70′s. It will still be humid outside though due to rain chances increasing by noon. Once the lunchtime hours roll around, we will have more dense cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Through the afternoon more showers will come up and temperatures will stay in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the time dinner comes around. More showers could pop up through the evening and we will remain warm in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s by 10 PM.

Our rain chances through Sunday will rise and depending on where you are, we could see anywhere from an inch of rain to no rain at all. The rain will increase as the week goes on and we will see rain chances reach 70% once again by Tuesday.

Tomorrow you will want to keep your brunch plans inside but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s by the afternoon, even though it will be feeling like the upper 90′s due to our heat index.

The rest of the week will be filled with rain as we have new developments in the tropics, and a cold front moving in from the west. Temperatures will vary from the lower 90′s to the mid 80′s due to the amount of rain we will be getting. Overnight temperatures will be a little milder in the lower 70′s but a small chance of showers will stick around overnight as well.

