Advertisement

Rain and temperatures in the lower 90’s are in this weekends forecast.

Rain chances will go up as the weekend begins.
Rain chances will go up as the weekend begins.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing scattered showers in the area and they will continue for the rest of the weekend. For your evening plans we will see temperatures in the mid to lower 80′s and the chance of rain will stick around until time to go to bed.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s by 10 PM and we will still see a few splash and dash showers. Overnight we will cool off just a little bit to the mid to upper 70′s. It will still be humid outside though due to rain chances increasing by noon. Once the lunchtime hours roll around, we will have more dense cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Through the afternoon more showers will come up and temperatures will stay in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the time dinner comes around. More showers could pop up through the evening and we will remain warm in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s by 10 PM.

Our rain chances through Sunday will rise and depending on where you are, we could see anywhere from an inch of rain to no rain at all. The rain will increase as the week goes on and we will see rain chances reach 70% once again by Tuesday.

Tomorrow you will want to keep your brunch plans inside but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s by the afternoon, even though it will be feeling like the upper 90′s due to our heat index.

The rest of the week will be filled with rain as we have new developments in the tropics, and a cold front moving in from the west. Temperatures will vary from the lower 90′s to the mid 80′s due to the amount of rain we will be getting. Overnight temperatures will be a little milder in the lower 70′s but a small chance of showers will stick around overnight as well.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Andrew Samet's Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weather 09/11

Weather

Storm chances increase for the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Scattered showers and storms will be in store for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the low-90s.

WTOK

Rain increases for the weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain is coming toward us from the east and from the west, and showers and thunderstorms will increase day-by-day through the weekend.

Weather

Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Latest News

Hurricane

Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Weather Forecast

Andrew Samet's Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
Weather 09/10

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon.

WTOK

Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Sunny Skies!

Weather

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.