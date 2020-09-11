Rain increases for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is coming toward us from the east and from the west, and showers and thunderstorms will increase day-by-day through the weekend.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. We will cool to the upper 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 73 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees. A few showers are possible through the first half of some of our Friday Night Football games at area high schools.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase over the weekend. It won’t be all rain all the time. Occasional breaks from the rain are likely. If you’re looking for longer dry periods, that’s most likely in the mornings - and Saturday morning looks more promising for some dry weather than Sunday morning. The on-and-off rain will persist through at least Thursday, though rain will begin diminishing starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.