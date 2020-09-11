Silver Alert issued for Harrison County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for John D. Silkwood, 88, of Gulfport, Miss.

Silkwood is a white male, 5′ 9″, 170 pounds, with white/gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be wearing khaki shorts, light blue button-down shirt (short sleeve), and loafers. He may be wearing a “US Army Veteran” ball cap with a black bill and white mesh on the rear of the cap. He also may be using a cane to walk.

Silkwood was last seen Thursday, Sept. 10, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 15100 block of Palamino Drive in Harrison County.

He is believed to be driving a bronze 2012 Ford F-150, bearing Mississippi tag DBQ6218.

His family says Silkwood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Information about Silkwood should be reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-865-7060, or your local law enforcement agency.

