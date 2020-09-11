Six systems of concern in the tropics, including two named storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two tropical storms are in the Atlantic, and four more disturbances could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms by early next week.

A disturbance near the Bahamas is expected to cross Florida and enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It has a 40% probability of formation. All interests on the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system.

Another disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% probability of development over the next five days as it tracks over the western Gulf.

A tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa is passing south of the Cape Verde Islands. This system has a 90% probability of formation in the next five days. Another wave will pass just north of that likely development. That system has a 40% probability of formation in the next five days as it tracks near the Cape Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Paulette is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean after a brief weakening spell. It is tracking northwestward and is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday night. It could intensify into a category two hurricane before impacting Bermuda on Monday. Paulette is not expected to affect the United States.

Tropical Storm Rene is strengthening to the southeast of Paulette. It may briefly become a hurricane this weekend, but it will start weakening on Sunday as it tracks over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Rene is not expected to affect land.

