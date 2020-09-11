Storm chances increase for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temperatures are in the 70s across the area this morning under mostly clear skies. Scattered showers and storms will be in store for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the low-90s. The heat index will climb to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Be sure to keep that rain gear handy as you head out and about this afternoon and early evening.

Showers and storms will begin to diminish after 10 o’clock tonight. We’ll otherwise see partly cloudy skies overnight with Saturday morning lows in the low-70s. The weekend will feature numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. There will be some breaks in the action, but expect a mostly wet weekend. Highs will be in the low-90s on Saturday and then the upper-80s on Sunday.

We will continue to see periods of rain and storms on our Monday as high temperatures drop into the mid-80s. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper-80s through Thursday. Rain chances will finally start to decrease a bit on Wednesday and Thursday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible.

