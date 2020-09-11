Advertisement

Tennessee tiger trail goes cold, says agency leading the search

A tiger was reported to be on the loose this week in Knox County, Tenn.
A tiger was reported to be on the loose this week in Knox County, Tenn.(KCSO)
By WMCActionNews5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for a possible tiger on the loose in east Tennessee has gone cold with no new sightings, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“We have nothing to report, no hide nor hair,” TWRA said in a statement.

The agency said a trap baited with chickens Thursday has since been removed because of inactivity.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency set a humane trap baited with chicken to catch a tiger on the loose in Knox County Sept. 10, 2020.

TWRA said they are no longer actively searching for the tiger because of the lack of new sightings, but officers will respond to any tiger sighting calls.

The tiger was first reported Wednesday night by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

The tiger’s origin is a mystery though as Zoo Knoxville and Tiger Haven, a big cat rescue in Roane County, both said all their tigers are accounted for.

Phil Colclough from Zoo Knoxville says it’s possible the animal is actually a bobcat or cougar -- but it could still be a tiger.

