Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and could be a threat to Mississippi.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is moving west northwestward at 8 miles per hour and the southeastern coast of Florida has issued a tropical storm watch. This system will move over the coast of Florida and reach the Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday or early Sunday. By the time it makes its way to the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi it could be a tropical storm and have sustained winds moving 70 miles per hour. The official track from the National Hurricane center has forecast this system making landfall by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.