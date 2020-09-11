Advertisement

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and could be a threat to Mississippi.

Official forecast track of Tropical Depression Nineteen from the National Weather Service.
Official forecast track of Tropical Depression Nineteen from the National Weather Service.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is moving west northwestward at 8 miles per hour and the southeastern coast of Florida has issued a tropical storm watch. This system will move over the coast of Florida and reach the Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday or early Sunday. By the time it makes its way to the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi it could be a tropical storm and have sustained winds moving 70 miles per hour. The official track from the National Hurricane center has forecast this system making landfall by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and temperatures in the lower 90’s are in this weekends forecast.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm chances increase for the weekend

By Andrew Samet
Scattered showers and storms will be in store for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the low-90s.

Six systems of concern in the tropics, including two named storms

By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical storms plus four areas of concern are being monitored in the tropics.

Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

By Andrew Samet
The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon.

Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

By Stephen Bowers
Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Sunny Skies!

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.

The climatological peak of hurricane season is becoming more active

By Stephen Bowers
We are tracking four systems in the tropics on Tuesday evening, including two named systems in the Atlantic Ocean.