Virtual conference about Alzheimer’s disease to be held September 15

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alzheimer’s disease affects millions of people across the United States. A virtual conference about the disease will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) on September 15 for Mississippians.

“We’re so excited that Dr. Oz will be our keynote speaker. After that Dr. George Perry is going to talk about the current state of Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s research, and then it’s going to be followed by building a caregiver support team, and then the last topic is reducing caregiver stress," said Charles Fuschillo, the president and CEO of the AFA. "During this pandemic, the stress for caregivers has been heightened by the isolation and the stay-at-home orders.”

Over 57,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Mississippi.

“So it’s something that obviously is very serious, it’s a health epidemic throughout this entire country that we need to provide the education and support services that are necessary,” Fuschillo explained.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and finish up at 12:30 p.m. Officials with the AFA say this event will be a great learning experience for those who sign up.

“They’re going to be empowered, they’re going to better educated about Alzheimer’s disease, know the current state of research, what’s out there for better treatment and a cure, but also caregivers will learn how to deal with stress during COVID-19," said Fuschillo. "But what’s so critically important is that when this disease walks into your front door, obviously the person affected by it will never be the same, but the caregiving team knows what to do after this conference on how to build a support team. And they could always turn to AFA for the support.”

The event is free and open to anybody. To register, go to alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.