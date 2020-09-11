Advertisement

Wallet found 39 years later at NAS Meridian

A wallet that was apparently lost 39 years ago was found by Chris Robinson as he worked on a water line for a new fire hydrant at NAS Meridian.
A wallet that was apparently lost 39 years ago was found by Chris Robinson as he worked on a water line for a new fire hydrant at NAS Meridian.(Penny Randall/NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
By NAS Meridian Public Affairs
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (NAS Meridian Public Affairs) - Chris Robinson never thought he would come across a buried treasure of sorts while working on a water line to a new fire hydrant onboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Sept. 11.

“We were digging about 4 feet down in the ground, I stopped and looked and there was a wallet,” said Robinson, a plumber who has been on the job for only about three weeks at the base. “It was still in good shape, but a little wet.”

Robinson took it back to Public Works and tried to dry it out while inspecting its contents. Inside was a miniature diploma from Palm Beach Gardens High School in Florida with the name Lance Alan Goby, a photo of a young man by a red car, a silver cross and several other personal items dating back to 1981.

“It has been in the ground for 39 years -- that’s so amazing,” Robinson said.

Chris Robinson found the wallet as he worked on a water line for a new fire hydrant at NAS Meridian.
Chris Robinson found the wallet as he worked on a water line for a new fire hydrant at NAS Meridian.(Penny Randall/NAS Meridian Public Affairs)

NAS Public Affairs believes a Navy or Marine student probably dropped the wallet many years ago along Fuller Road, which is a common path for students to walk to the gym and medical clinic.

“We would love to find Mr. Goby and return his wallet, and find out if he was in fact in the Navy or Marine stationed at NAS Meridian,” said Randall.

A Google search later indicated that Goby may be deceased. Randall says NAS Meridian is trying to locate a surviving relative to return the wallet and its contents.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful may contact the Public Affairs Office at 601-679-2602 or email penny.randall@navy.mil.

Published with permission of NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office 2020.

