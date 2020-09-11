Advertisement

WTOK employee receives MCC Scholarship

WTOK Production Assistant Nicole Longmire(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV would like to congratulate one of our own.

Nicole Longmire, a production assistant with the station, recently received the WTOK Broadcast Communication Scholarship at Meridian Communication College. The $1,000 award is funded through the MCC Foundation and goes to the Newton County native who aspires to be a sports broadcaster.

“I grew up watching WTOK and I grew up watching the sports anchors and how they transitioned throughout telling what this score was or where this game was," said Longmire. "I’ve always loved sports. I’ve always said before that Thursday through Monday we have sports going on. It’s football. It’s SEC. It’s NFL. It’s Thursday night lights. It’s Friday night lights. It’s some type of lights going on in my house throughout those days.”

The award recognizes commitment to academic excellence by students in broadcasting.

