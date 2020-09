High school football scores: Sept. 11, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here are scores from around East Mississippi and West Alabama

Mississippi Scores:

Meridian 14, South Panola 42

Lamar 25, Park Place 0

Victory Christian 18, Russell Christian 39

Northeast Lauderdale 0, Jackson Academy 34

Newton County 39, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Clarkdale 44, Mt. Olive 34

Independence 20, Enterprise 26

Quitman 0, Greene County 27

West Jones 18, Wayne County 2

Noxubee County 33, Philadelphia 13

West Lauderdale 14, Neshoba Central 49

Wayne Academy 44, Newton County Academy 6

Union 48, Eupora 0

Bogue Chitto 21, Lake 34

Starkville 24, Louisville 14

Sylva Bay Academy 8, Winston Academy 32

Nanih Waiya 41, Tupelo Christian Prep 33

Noxapater 13, Sebastopol 41

Forest 47, Pelahatchie 48

Florence 21, Scott Central 52

Manchester Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0

Alabama Scores:

Patrician Academy 34, Autauga Academy 28 (OT)

Sipsey Valley 8, Demopolis 41

Fruitdale 6, Sweet Water 58

Marengo def. Southern Choctaw, forfeit

Orange Beach 7, Clark County 34

