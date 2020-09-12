Hundreds of ‘Boaters for Trump’ gather at the Reservoir to support the president’s reelection

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Reservoir Saturday, hundreds of boats turned out to support President Donald Trump in his bid for reelection in November.

Boaters and water enthusiasts from around the state turned out with their flags and banners, some in their bathing suits with their coolers, showing solidarity for their candidate while enjoying an almost perfect day on the water.

“With 911 being yesterday, you know for 19 years we’ve said ‘Never Forget,’ and the way the world’s climate is right now, we need to do anything we can to unify us and get a lot of people together. So, when the Trump parade came along, that was like, ‘Hey it sounds like a great time to unify America’ right there,” said J.J. Branch.

Mark Millet said, “So I’m looking forward to putting all the video together to share with my friends, and I’m glad the weather held out, and it’s going to be a great day.”

The Rankin County Emergency Operations Center, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Reservoir Police Department, the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks were there to monitor the boat parade after several boats sank at a similar event in Texas.

Boaters were required to keep a safe distance from each other and to travel at only 5 miles per hour in order to keep revelers safe.

