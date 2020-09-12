LCSD to offer free meals to students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced Friday it will serve free meals to students through the end of the 2020 school year.

The USDA has officially extended their Summer Food Program through December 31st, 2020. This allows the Lauderdale County School District’s Child Nutrition Department to serve breakfast and lunch to students free of charge. This only applies to students currently enrolled in the Lauderdale County District. This also includes students currently under the “blended learning” option.

The free meal program will go into effect on Monday, September 14th. At this time, meals served between August 5th and September 11th do not fall under this blanket. If a student purchased meals during that time or has an outstanding balance, parents are still responsible for those charges.

Meals will be given out Monday-Friday from 11AM-1PM to be picked up at schools via car lines or other designated areas. Students will receive lunch to eat immediately, and if breakfast is given it will be for the next day.

The LCSD also asks for parents to continue to submit Free/Reduced Meal Applications as standard meal prices are expected to return in January 2021.

