Local fire department helping Louisiana fire departments

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local volunteer fire officials accepted donations for fire departments that were affected by the recent hurricane.

The Volunteer Lauderdale Fire Department collected bulk items for fellow first responders that lost their entire fire departments in Louisiana due to “Laura”. People donated non-perishable items, clothing, and cash to the station. Executive secretary, Lenora Dickens said “who helps the help when the help needs help?” the help!

“They are our brothers and sisters. They are the keepers of their community. They are the backbone of each and every community. Without them you risk hazards in your community,” said Executive secretary, Lenora Dickens.

Organizers said they will transport all of the items collected to fire departments through their “Boots on the Ground” initiative.

