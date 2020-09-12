Meridian Freedom Project receives $6,000 grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project was awarded a big grant from a local organization in Meridian.

Weyerhaesuer is a timberland organization that specializes in forestry. They established a giving fund that funds projects that helps to support communities. The Meridian Freedom Project applied for the grant in August and was awarded $6,000 the same month. Executive director Adrian Cross said they hope to be an example for other organizations in the community that collaborative partnerships are possible and necessary.

“They made a huge investment in our program and we appreciated it. One of our goals this year is to create more partnerships. We want to build relationships with companies, organizations, and people who build in the work we are doing with the youth in our community,” said Meridian Freedom Project executive director, Adrian Cross.

Cross said the funds will go towards school materials and transportation expenses for their students.

