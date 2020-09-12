Pilot dead, missing plane found in Etowah County

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A man from Georgia, a pilot, was killed in a plane accident in Etowah County.

Sheriff’s officials said Saturday the plane had been located in a wooded area in the same region as search efforts.

The plane was damaged but intact. It was occupied by a deceased white male believed to be from Acworth, Georgia, which is where the plane originated from.

Right now officials have not released any more information about the pilot.

ORIGINAL: Authorities in Etowah County are searching for a plane after it was reported missing Thursday.

The pilot is the only person on the plane.

It left Calhoun, Georgia and was headed to Tupelo, Mississippi. The pilot was supposed to fuel up in Tupelo, but he never did.

The plane circled the airport but never landed. It went back in the direction that it came from.

Crews are searching Lawson Road and Lacky Road, in the Aurora lake area.

Volunteers and aviation units from the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office and ALEA are assisting in a search of the area.

