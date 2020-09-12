Tracking the Tropics: Three named developments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have six developments in the Tropics right now that have or could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Three of these systems are named: Tropical Depression Nineteen, Tropical Storm Paulette, and Tropical Storm Rene.

Tropical Depressions Nineteen is moving closer to the Florida coast and has sustained winds going 35 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Paulette is further in the Atlantic but is expected to approach Bermuda in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Rene has sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour but is so far in the Atlantic it will most likely not approach land at all.

We have three other systems that could have cyclone development in the next 48 hours. There is one in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance, and has developed a few disorganized thunderstorms. The one nearest the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80% chance of development and is expected to become a tropical depression. Lastly, there is a system off of the coast of Africa that has a 10% chance and could support development if the environment changed.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.