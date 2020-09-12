Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: Three named developments

Six systems have the potential for cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.
Six systems have the potential for cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have six developments in the Tropics right now that have or could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Three of these systems are named: Tropical Depression Nineteen, Tropical Storm Paulette, and Tropical Storm Rene.

Tropical Depressions Nineteen is moving closer to the Florida coast and has sustained winds going 35 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Paulette is further in the Atlantic but is expected to approach Bermuda in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Rene has sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour but is so far in the Atlantic it will most likely not approach land at all.

We have three other systems that could have cyclone development in the next 48 hours. There is one in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance, and has developed a few disorganized thunderstorms. The one nearest the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80% chance of development and is expected to become a tropical depression. Lastly, there is a system off of the coast of Africa that has a 10% chance and could support development if the environment changed.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and could be a threat to Mississippi.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Nineteen has formed and could cause hazardous conditions on the coast of Florida and continue moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast

Rain and temperatures in the lower 90’s are in this weekends forecast.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Weather

Storm chances increase for the weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Scattered showers and storms will be in store for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the low-90s.

WTOK

Six systems of concern in the tropics, including two named storms

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical storms plus four areas of concern are being monitored in the tropics.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
Weather - Sept 10, 2020

Hurricane

Two named storms and four tropical waves out in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
The tropics are very active today. It also just so happens that today, September 10, is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday, increases for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm developing during the afternoon.

WTOK

Wet weekend setting up as rain begins increasing on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Weather has held up beautifully for the first half of our Labor Day Week. It’s the second half of the week, however, when changes set us on the track toward a rainy weekend.

Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Sunny Skies!

Weather

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.