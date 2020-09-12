Trainer’s Table: Chad Acton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chad Acton is entering his 14th year as athletic trainer for Meridian Public School District.

“They needed somebody here and I live basically across the street from the high school. Everybody jokes around that I bought the house just so I could be by the high school,” Acton said. “I’ve always wanted to be around athletes and I have a ton here to work on.”

Acton played football at the University of Alabama, serving as the team’s kicker from 1989-1994. It was during that time he discovered his passion for athletic training.

“I had a chance to go pro but had a career ending injury. I spent a lot of time with athletic trainers and thought ‘you know I love doing this’ and I wanted to be around sports,” Acton said. “So I went back to West Alabama and got certified for athletic training.”

Acton stays plenty busy on Friday nights, helping to tape and prep players for game time. On top of his athletic training duties, he also serves as the Meridian’s kicking and punting coach.

“I tell people it’s the best of both worlds. If somebody is hurt of course I’m going to work on them but if not, I get to coach on the sidelines,” Acton said. “I’ve been doing this since I graduated from Alabama…I’ve had to be on the sidelines coaching something.”

Acton said his favorite part of the job is helping athletes unlock their potential and getting them to recognize all they can achieve.

“Like Rocky says, ‘It’s not about how many times you get knocked down. It’s about how many times you get back up. It’s about how many times you get back up and keep fighting,’” Acton said. “I love that movie…and that’s what I tell these kids. I say ‘you can do anything you want, you just have to make your mind up and do it.’”

