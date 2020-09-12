Advertisement

Trainer’s Table: Chad Acton

Chad Acton works on a Meridian High athlete
Chad Acton works on a Meridian High athlete(WTOK)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chad Acton is entering his 14th year as athletic trainer for Meridian Public School District.

“They needed somebody here and I live basically across the street from the high school. Everybody jokes around that I bought the house just so I could be by the high school,” Acton said. “I’ve always wanted to be around athletes and I have a ton here to work on.”

Acton played football at the University of Alabama, serving as the team’s kicker from 1989-1994. It was during that time he discovered his passion for athletic training.

“I had a chance to go pro but had a career ending injury. I spent a lot of time with athletic trainers and thought ‘you know I love doing this’ and I wanted to be around sports,” Acton said. “So I went back to West Alabama and got certified for athletic training.”

Acton stays plenty busy on Friday nights, helping to tape and prep players for game time. On top of his athletic training duties, he also serves as the Meridian’s kicking and punting coach.

“I tell people it’s the best of both worlds. If somebody is hurt of course I’m going to work on them but if not, I get to coach on the sidelines,” Acton said. “I’ve been doing this since I graduated from Alabama…I’ve had to be on the sidelines coaching something.”

Acton said his favorite part of the job is helping athletes unlock their potential and getting them to recognize all they can achieve.

“Like Rocky says, ‘It’s not about how many times you get knocked down. It’s about how many times you get back up. It’s about how many times you get back up and keep fighting,’” Acton said. “I love that movie…and that’s what I tell these kids. I say ‘you can do anything you want, you just have to make your mind up and do it.’”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trainer's Table

Trainer’s Table: Jackson Therrien

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Therrien serves as an athletic trainer for ECCC and several area high schools

High School

West Lauderdale High School joins the Esports ranks

Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Esports became sanctioned by the MHSAA in 2018

High School

Noxubee County's Tyrone Shorter set to replace M.C. Miller

Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 at 11:12 PM CST
|
By Jessica Hunt
Shorter led Tigers to 2017 4A Title

High School

Three South Choctaw Academy Rebels sign to play baseball at MUW

Updated: Apr. 22, 2018 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Dees, Frost and Kennett have been playing baseball together for the last 14 years

Latest News

High School

Mac Barnes honored with ‘East Central Mississippi FCA Coach of the Year Award'

Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 at 1:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
FCA presents inaugural award to Mac Barnes

High School

Head Games: An overview of concussions in prep sports

Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 at 3:59 PM CST
|
By Jessica Hunt
Although House Bill 48 has improved the awareness and treatment of concussions for some athletes, the law is limited.

High School

The Meridian Wildcats kick off their season Friday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2017 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Meridian High School football coach Calvin Hampton wants his team to be accountable and focus on improving daily.

High School

Lamar Raiders have sights on improving after championship season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2017 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Lamar returns 16 starters from their championship season

High School

Trojans looks to improve upon 2-9 record

Updated: Aug. 10, 2017 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Good participation during summer workouts and returning starters give Coach Blackburn and team confidence in this year's squad.

High School

Clarkdale looks to bounce back from two-win season

Updated: Aug. 3, 2017 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Hunt
Head Coach Wes Roy expects the senior class to provide leadership