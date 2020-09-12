Advertisement

Tropical Depression Nineteen will most likely be a category one hurricane before landfall.

Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Nineteen still has sustained winds moving 35 miles per hour and has just crossed over the tip of Florida. As it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico it will likely become a tropical storm later today and reach category one hurricane status before it makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center’s official track shows that it will make landfall on the Louisiana and Mississippi coast. This means we will most likely get rain and flash flooding in our area by the middle of the week.

