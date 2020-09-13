Advertisement

Alabama last in Census response as much of Deep South lags

Numbers from the U.S. Census show Alabama so far has the lowest percentage of households responding of any state in the country.
Numbers from the U.S. Census show Alabama so far has the lowest percentage of households responding of any state in the country.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama ranks last in the country for response to the 2020 U.S. Census with Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia also in the bottom five.

Numbers from the U.S. Census show Alabama so far has the lowest percentage of households responding of any state in the country.

About 81.5% of Alabama households have been counted as of Sept. 10.

Other Deep South states also had a low response rate. Mississippi had a response rate of 82.3%. Georgia had a response rate of 82.1%. Louisiana had a response rate of 82.7%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

