Advertisement

Brain cancer no match for 7-year-old Aubree Sutton

Aubrey Sutton returns home
Aubrey Sutton returns home(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two columns of cheerleaders lined the way to the limousine as a tiny bald girl walked down the middle.

“Way to go, Aubree, way to go!” the cheerleaders chanted.

Their coach had just told them that they could be emotional later, but for the moment they needed to bring all the pep and cheer they had.

They were cheering for Aubree Sutton, 7 years old. Until Saturday, she’d never been in a limo, never been on a horse, but she has very much been fighting for her life against brain cancer.

Kendra Sutton said when she heard her daughter’s diagnosis, it almost felt like the end of the world. But not today, cancer. Aubree is a fighter.

“She beat it. We’re just grateful, we’re thankful, that she beat cancer,” said Sutton.

Aubree didn’t just beat it, she did it in style.

“I was sad because I lost my hair, but my daddy told me that hair don’t make the person, the person makes the hair,” she said, with a wisdom beyond her years.

It was tough, she said, especially the needles. But she learned an important lesson about the needles and the doctors.

“They’re not trying to hurt you. But you gotta be done what’s done so you can get better,” she said.

On top of her own private cheerleader squad, 90 cars and ATVs, two or three police cars, and one horse escorted her on the last leg of her trip home after 8 months at St. Judes.

Family friend Candice Pippens said when she showed up and the parking lot was full of cars, with almost no open , it hit her right in the heart.

“When I pulled on this lot, this was more than I could ever imagine,” she said.

Aubree said she’ll be glad to be home, and that brave little girl already knows what her next big plan is going to be.

“When my Pawpaw puts my pool up, I’m going to invite all my friends to have a pool party with me,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Southern Pines Animal Shelter gives updates on rescued Jones County dogs

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Nearly 40 dogs were rescued in August from a trailer home in Jones County after the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 89,874 cases, 2,697 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 74,098 people have recovered from the virus.

Hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Four active systems

Updated: 11 hours ago
Four named tropical systems in the Atlantic have lead to an active weekend.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sally could be a category one hurricane by Monday night.

Updated: 11 hours ago
We will start to feel the effects of Sally locally by the middle of the week with tropical storm force winds as the system makes its way inland through Mississippi.

Latest News

News

Meridian Freedom Project

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meridian Freedom Project

News

Local Fire Department Helps

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local FD

Regional

Mandatory evacuations issued for Gulf Coast harbors and marinas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Due to the upcoming tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Mississippi Gulf Coast harbors and marinas have issued mandatory vessel evacuations.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Sally will have local impacts on our area.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and locally we will be feeling the impacts by the middle of the week.

News

Meridian Freedom Project receives $6,000 grant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Meridian Freedom Project was awarded a big grant from a local organization in Meridian.

News

Local fire department helping Louisiana fire departments

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Volunteer Lauderdale Fire Department collected bulk items for fellow first responders that lost their entire fire departments in Louisiana due to “Laura”.