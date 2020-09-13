Challenges Local Restaurants are Facing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This year has been a struggle for all in so many ways. The pandemic has presented challenges none of us saw coming but it seems small businesses have been hit the hardest. City and statewide shutdowns earlier this year have caused several businesses to layoff employees or completely shut their doors altogether and for those still staying afloat, changes in capacity allowances and offering delivery options have also caused havoc especially for local restaurants. During this weeks episode of on the record we’re getting the inside scoop on how some local food faves are adjusting to the new normal and how COVID-19 has impacted business for the long run.

“It was a little disappointing because we did have a big year planned, although it doesn’t change the fact that we’ve still be opened 150 years. There’s a lot of changes that we’ve implemented. Obviously the social distancing, our tables are six feet apart, we’ve removed probably a dozen tables or so from the dining room and the bar upstairs, we’ve removed everything from the tables themselves, you know salt, pepper, condiments. The tables are blank. We’re giving every guest paper menus so their disposable and not being reused. And we’ve implemented twelve hand washing, or hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant" said Charles Frazier, Owner of Weidmann’s Restaurant.

“We had to a lot of rearranging in the dining room, fifty percent capacity so we were at 90, now we’re at 45. we had to move some tables around to get the six foot distance between tables as well, we have hand sanitation areas throughout the restaurant, as well as our patio and sidewalk, we’ve joined the ‘sidewalk brigade’ and set up a bunch of tables with umbrellas that we used to not have, so we’ve been encouraging outdoor dining especially this time of year”said Marshall Gilmore, Owner of Harvest Grill.

Original Air Date: September 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.