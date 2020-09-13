Governor Kay Ivey issues statement on Tropical Storm Sally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Kay Ivey released a statement Sunday as Tropical Storm Sally nears the Gulf Coast including Alabama and Mississippi.

From Gov. Ivey: "As we head in to a new week, we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Sally. It is likely that this storm system will be impacting Alabama’s Gulf Coast. While it is currently not being predicted as a direct hit to our coastal areas, we know well that we should not take the threat lightly.

We offer our prayers and support to our friends in Louisiana as they are expected to once again be in the path of severe weather.

I urge everyone to stay tuned in to your local, trusted weather news source and to remain aware as this storm approaches. While COVID-19 remains a threat, do what you can to protect your health, but if necessary, remember that getting yourself and your family to safety in the event of severe weather takes precedent. We will continue monitoring everything from the state level. Stay vigilant, Alabama.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.