Key Field holds 3rd annual media training course

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Officials at Key Field held of Meridian held their 3rd annual public affairs training for young officers stepping into a leadership role.

Several officers have been training to be well prepared when handling the media. In Sunday’s learning session, training focused on preparing personnel for specific situations. Many personnel interacted with local media outlets in a mock press conference portion of the training. Participants said this training gave them the opportunity to learn how to effectively communicate with media.

“This media training is for that. It is to help us to be efficient, effective, competent, and to make us more comfortable when we are in front of a camera. We’re training so we can accurately convey that message to the public,” said Lt. Col. Bryce Butler.

“What we say to the public is extremely important and how we broadcast that message is just as important,” said Vice Commander of 186 Air Operations Group, Billy Murphy.

Organizers said this training was a great way to prepare personnel for crisis communication.

