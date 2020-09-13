Lamar adds a drumline to their football experience

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Driving down Lindsey Rd. in Meridian you might hear some noises you never heard before.

No worries it’s just drums banging from Lamar school because for the first time in school history they have a drumline.

After years of contemplating getting a drumline, the school put the wheels in motion last year by adding a keyboard lab and bucket percussion classes at the school.

“The goal was to teach the kids how to read and play rhythm on the bucket drums,” said Michelle Pasha, performing arts director at Lamar.

This past summer the school held an audition and a week-long band camp and after that, the drumline was formed.

