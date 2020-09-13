LEMA officials prepare for Tropical Storm Sally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County officials are urging residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally.

LEMA director Odie Barrett said the storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and high winds across the city of Meridian. Barrett encourages residents to gather emergency supplies, including food, water, and medications, for at least three days in order to be prepared.

More information on this story to follow.

