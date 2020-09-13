Advertisement

Mandatory evacuations issued for Gulf Coast harbors and marinas

Due to the upcoming tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Mississippi Gulf Coast harbors and marinas have issued mandatory vessel evacuations.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the upcoming tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Mississippi Gulf Coast harbors and marinas have issued mandatory vessel evacuations.

The following cities have issued mandatory vessel evacuations: Long Beach, Gulfport, Pass Christian and Biloxi.

With the anticipation of a high storm surge, Long Beach issued a mandatory evacuation of all boats from the Long Beach Harbor starting tomorrow Sunday, September 13th at 7 a.m.

The City of Biloxi has also ordered boaters to have vessels moved to safer areas by Sunday at 3 p.m along with vehicles and trailers from the parking lots.

Also at this time, vehicle and pier access for tenants will be terminated for Biloxi boaters, and all dock boxes, cleaning tables, and signs must be secured or removed from the marinas.

Earlier in the evening, Gulfport advised boat owners to have vessels moved from the Gulfport Municipal Marina by 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13.

Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott also declared a state of emergency and a mandatory harbor evacuation tomorrow as well.

