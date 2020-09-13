Advertisement

Southern Pines Animal Shelter gives updates on rescued Jones County dogs

Small puppy rescued by Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
Small puppy rescued by Southern Pines Animal Shelter.(WDAM)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 40 dogs were rescued in August from a trailer home in Jones County after the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant. Since then, Southern Pines Animal Shelter has made sure to put all the animals back on a healthy path.

“It’s been about three weeks since we were able to go out and rescue the animals and bring them here,” Southern Pines Animal Shelter Executive Director Ginny Sims said. “We’ve already seen some of them really thriving, moving into new homes. Some of them had some extra medical conditions that required help. Some have already been adopted. Some that were going to require some extra rehabilitation and extra care have moved on to some specialized rescues to be able to assist with that.”

Sims says this was their largest rescue so far this year.

“We’re really thankful for a vigilant community who saw neglect happening, who saw that things weren’t right, and they contacted the appropriate authorities and were able to get these animals help,” Sims said.

She says they only have a few pups left from this case.

“Right now we have a mom and puppies, so we’re still looking to spend a little time in a foster home, the puppies aren’t quite old enough to be adopted yet and then we have two others who are ready for adoption and just waiting for their homes,” Sims said.

Sims thanks the community for all their help.

“We asked for help and we saw an outpouring of help and support come in and without that cases like these wouldn’t be possible,” Sims said. “The community support directly impacted the animals who came into our care that day and helped them to have bright, new beginnings and so we are very grateful for all of the support that we received.”

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Miranda Kittrell was charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty. She pled not guilty and bonded out Friday. Her trial date is set for October 1.

For more information on the rescued dogs, visit southernpinesanimalshelter.org.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 89,874 cases, 2,697 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 74,098 people have recovered from the virus.

Regional

Brain cancer no match for 7-year-old Aubree Sutton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Aubree didn’t just beat it, she did it in style.

Hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Four active systems

Updated: 11 hours ago
Four named tropical systems in the Atlantic have lead to an active weekend.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sally could be a category one hurricane by Monday night.

Updated: 11 hours ago
We will start to feel the effects of Sally locally by the middle of the week with tropical storm force winds as the system makes its way inland through Mississippi.

Latest News

News

Meridian Freedom Project

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meridian Freedom Project

News

Local Fire Department Helps

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local FD

Regional

Mandatory evacuations issued for Gulf Coast harbors and marinas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Due to the upcoming tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Mississippi Gulf Coast harbors and marinas have issued mandatory vessel evacuations.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Sally will have local impacts on our area.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and locally we will be feeling the impacts by the middle of the week.

News

Meridian Freedom Project receives $6,000 grant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Meridian Freedom Project was awarded a big grant from a local organization in Meridian.

News

Local fire department helping Louisiana fire departments

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Volunteer Lauderdale Fire Department collected bulk items for fellow first responders that lost their entire fire departments in Louisiana due to “Laura”.