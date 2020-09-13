Tracking the Tropics: Four active systems

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally is still moving through the Gulf of Mexico, but we also have three other named systems. Paulette was just upgraded to a category one hurricane, and after making landfall in Bermuda it is expected to become a category two hurricane with sustained winds moving 105 miles per hour. However, it will start moving northwest once it has gone through Bermuda.

On the other hand, Tropical Storm Rene was downgraded and has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour. This system is expected to weaken quickly and go away. The newest development is Tropical Depression Twenty that is near the Cabo Verde Islands and has sustained winds moving 35 miles per hour. This system is expected to continue eastward and then veer off to the north so that it does not make landfall.

We have two other disturbance that have not been named yet. One has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. However, Sally will limit the chances of this system developing. The other disturbance is off of the African Coast and has a 50% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. The environmental conditions around it could make this system a tropical depression in the next few days.

