Tropical Storm Sally and Hurricane Paulette are gaining strength

Six disturbances in The Tropics have cyclone formation or could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are still seeing six disturbances in the Tropics, however four already have cyclone formation while two could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. In the Gulf of Mexico we have a disturbance that has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, but Tropical Storm Sally will most likely cut the circulation of this system off.

Tropical Storm Sally is gaining strength and could be a category one hurricane by Monday morning. The latest track shows that as it moves inland, it will bring tropical storm force winds to central and northeast Mississippi and Alabama. Hurricane Paulette is also gaining strength and we could see this system become a category two hurricane after making landfall in Bermuda. It will then veer off to the northeast, back into the Atlantic ocean.

Tropical Depression Rene is still moving through the Atlantic but it is weakening and will go away without ever making landfall. The latest development is Tropical Depression Twenty which has sustained winds moving 35 miles per hour and it is expected to makes its way northwest and stay in the Atlantic.

The last disturbance is off of the African Coast and has a 70% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours which has gone up since last night. This is a a low pressure system that has started to show signs of organization through thunderstorm development.

