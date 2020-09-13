Tropical Storm Sally could be a category one hurricane by Monday night.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sally is gaining strength and speed as it goes through the Gulf of Mexico. Sustained winds are moving 35 miles per hour now, but by Monday this could change to 80 miles per hour. Sally is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning and have sustained winds moving 85 miles per hour. We will start to feel the effects of Sally locally by the middle of the week with tropical storm force winds as the system makes its way inland through Mississippi. We will see more heavy rain tomorrow and for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.